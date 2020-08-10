'Rhoda' Cast: Here Is All You Should Know About The Cast Of 1974 TV Show  

Rhoda is a sitcom that released in 1974 and was loved for its dramatic and fun plotline. The story of this TV series revolves around Rhoda, who is the lead character. She goes for a short vacation to New York to meet her sister Brenda. While on this vacation, she falls in love with Joe who is a handsome and charming man. He persues Rhoda to permanently move to the city. Here is all you should know about Rhoda cast.

Rhoda cast

Valerie Harper

Valerie Harper was seen in the leading role of Rhoda Gerard in the TV show. Valerie Harper made her debut with 1956s Rock Rock Rock! and ever since then has been seen in several movies and TV shows. Some of the TV shows she has worked in are Love American Style, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Valerie, City, Touched by an Angel, 2 Broke Girls, The Simpsons and American Dad. She also has been seen in TV films like My Future Boyfriend, Dancing at the Harvest Moon, Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Fashion, An Invasion of Privacy and many more.

Julie Kavner

Julie Kavner was seen in the role of Rhoda's sister named Brenda Morgenstern. She started her career with The ABC Afternoon Playbreak in 1975 and has been the part of several beloved TV shows and movies. Some of her works include Katherine, Revenge of The Stepford Wives, A Fine Romance, The Simpsons: Tracey Ullman Shorts, The Simpsons: Family Portrait, The Tracey Ullman Show, Sesame Street, Click and Family Guy. She is seen as Marge Simpson in the hit show Simpson.

Lorenzo Music

Lorenzo Music is seen as Carlton, the doorman. He made his debut in 1967s The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and worked in several shows from then. He is seen in films and TV series like Carlton Your Doorman, Doorman, The Real Ghostbusters, Adventures of the Gummi Bears and several other. He also voiced Garfield for several years now. He started the role of Garfield in Garfield on the Town which was a TV short that started in 1983.

David Groh

David Groh was seen in the role of Joe Gerard in the show. He was the love interest of the Rhoda in the series. He made his debut in Love Is a Many Splendored Thing in 1967 and since then has gone on to star in several hit shows. Some of his best works are Two-Minute Warning, Police Story, Fantasy Island, General Hospital, Law & Order and Baywatch.

Other Rhoda cast members

Nancy Walker as Ida Morgenstern

Ron Silver as Gary Levy

Ray Buktenica as Benny Goodwin

Kenneth McMillan as Jack Doyle

Harold Gould as Martin Morgenstern

