RHONY’s Leah On DM’ing Rihanna: 'No One Hotter And Cooler Than Her'

The 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York City premiered on May 4 and garnered love from fans. Actor Leah McSweeney, who joined the show in season 12, recently opened up about her time on RHONY and how it has also led to an internet friendship with the singer Rihanna. In an interview with StyleCaster, Leah said, “We’ve DM’d back and forth. I met Rihanna at an after-party for the Met Gala one year.”

Leah McSweeney on DM’ing With Rihanna

Leah was all praises for the Love The Way You Lie singer. She added that there was no one "hotter and cooler" than Rihanna and that it was "pretty amazing" to chat with her. She went on to add that her daughter is hardly impressed by anything. And if she is excited over something the actor tells her, it means that the event is worth being excited over. And this is how she gauged that Rihanna and her DM-ing each other was "pretty amazing". Amid her interaction, McSweeney also spoke about the newest Housewife on the show, Eboni K. Williams.

She said that she and Eboni had different personalities, even though they did have a few similarities. She recalled how the cast members had told Bravo executives that she wasn’t a “good fit.” More so, the actor also remarked that she “feels closer with all the women and it’s because they didn’t have the extra bells and whistles while filming this season.” She continued that the filming of the show was a very good bonding experience for her. Leah took to her Instagram on Monday and penned a lengthy note, few days before The Real Housewives of New York City premiere, Season 13.