RHONY’s Leah On DM’ing Rihanna: 'No One Hotter And Cooler Than Her'

Quick links:
Leah McSweeney/ Badgalriri Instagram
The 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York City premiered on May 4 and garnered love from fans. Actor Leah McSweeney, who joined the show in season 12, recently opened up about her time on RHONY and how it has also led to an internet friendship with the singer Rihanna. In an interview with StyleCaster, Leah said, “We’ve DM’d back and forth. I met Rihanna at an after-party for the Met Gala one year.”
Leah was all praises for the Love The Way You Lie singer. She added that there was no one "hotter and cooler" than Rihanna and that it was "pretty amazing" to chat with her. She went on to add that her daughter is hardly impressed by anything. And if she is excited over something the actor tells her, it means that the event is worth being excited over. And this is how she gauged that Rihanna and her DM-ing each other was "pretty amazing". Amid her interaction, McSweeney also spoke about the newest Housewife on the show, Eboni K. Williams.
She said that she and Eboni had different personalities, even though they did have a few similarities. She recalled how the cast members had told Bravo executives that she wasn’t a “good fit.” More so, the actor also remarked that she “feels closer with all the women and it’s because they didn’t have the extra bells and whistles while filming this season.” She continued that the filming of the show was a very good bonding experience for her. Leah took to her Instagram on Monday and penned a lengthy note, few days before The Real Housewives of New York City premiere, Season 13.
In her note, she wrote, "Last season it was really hard to be excited when the show aired because the world as we knew it was over. So I’m kind of feeling like it’s my first season all over again! I don’t want to give too much away but wow we filmed during a challenging year. So much had changed in the world as well as for me personally. I’m really proud of what we did. And at the same time so sad Grandma Marie isn’t here to send me her weekly texts analyzing the episodes. She was my rock and there is a planet-sized hole in my life without her. I wasn’t sure how I’d stay abstinent from booze but whenever I felt like drinking I got strength just thinking about her."
She added, "Ps. I love you gals @sonjatmorgan @ebonikwilliams @ramonasinger @countessluann. Thank you for making me laugh so much during a year that would’ve otherwise been lame. #OkIllStopBeingEmoNow #RHONY."
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.