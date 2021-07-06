Richard Donner's Demise: Hollywood Mourns Demise Of Legendary 'Superman' Director

Hollywood director and producer Richard Donner took his last breath on July 5, 2021, at the age of 91. His wife and production company confirmed the news of his demise to Variety. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Several Hollywood fraternities are mourning for Donner as they were shattered with the news of his sudden demise. Donner was well known for bringing the comic world to cinemas with the 1978 iconic film Superman. His vision of taking superheroes from comic books to the big screen inspired several directors.

Hollywood fraternity mourns for Richard Donner

The social media platform Twitter is filled with Hollywood celebs mourning for the late director. Several Hollywood filmmakers expressed their grief via tweets after learning about the death of Richard Donner. Zack Snyder, known for helming Batman Vs Superman, Man Of Steel, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, expressed how Richard Donner affected his life. He wrote, "Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me believe.".

Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me believe. pic.twitter.com/zmeONQpTUT — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 5, 2021

Hollywood director Scott Derrickson revealed how Richard Donner brought the evil smile from one of his child actors in The Omen. Derrickson wrote, "For this last shot of The Omen, Richard Donner told his child actor to look back at the camera like he was angry, and when he did, Donner started joking “Don’t you smile! Don’t you smile!” And that’s how we got one of the great evil smiles in cinema history.". He also added "#RIPRichardDonner".

For this last shot of The Omen, Richard Donner told his child actor to look back at the camera like he was angry, and when he did, Donner started joking “Don’t you smile! Don’t you smile!”



And that’s how we got one of the great evil smiles in cinema history.#RIPRichardDonner pic.twitter.com/xoGJtX8dqX — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 5, 2021

Steven Speilberg on Donner's demise

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story for The Goonies, remembered Donner in his statement to Variety. Speilberg claimed that Donner had a powerful command at his movies and had the experience of working in various genres. The director further said how being in Donner's circle was like hanging out with one's favourite coach. The Goonies writer further told the outlet that Donner was a cheerful man and he could not believe he is gone. During the chat, Speilberg addressed Donner with various phrases, including "smartest professor", "most endearing friend", and "fiercest motivator". By the end of his statement, Speilberg mentioned that Donner's laugh would always remain with him.

