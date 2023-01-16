Richard E Grant And Alison Hammond To Host BAFTA Film Awards 2023

Actor Richard E Grant is set to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the awards body announced Monday.

Presenter Alison Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio to offer viewers at home experience and insights from the ceremony. Presenter Vick Hope and film critic Ali Plumb will take over BAFTA's red carpet.

“I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films,” Grant, best known for his roles in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?", "Downton Abbey" and "Game of Thrones", said in a statement.

“We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth,” Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony.” The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on BBC One, and BBC iPlayer and syndicated globally from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in the heart of London on February 19. The nominees this year will be unveiled on January 19.

Hammond said she was excited to be hosting the ceremony this year with Grant.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!" PTI BK.