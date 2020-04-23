Richard Gere And His Wife Alejandra Silva Welcome Their Second Baby

An eminent Spanish magazine recently confirmed that the American actor-producer Richard Gere and his activist wife Alejandra Silva welcomed their second baby together.

The new member of the family is a baby boy, and the celebrity couple is reportedly spending utmost time with their newborn in their ranch situated in Pound Ridge, New York. However, the couple has children from their previous relationships too.

Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva welcomed their newborn amid outbreak

Richard Gere, 70, and Alejandra Silva, 37, tied the knot in April 2018 and have a two-year-old son together, Alexander. The duo said 'I do' in a romantic wedding ceremony which was held in Gere's same ranch, outside New York.

After welcoming their first son in 2018, the love birds have welcomed yet another baby boy recently and are making full use of their quarantine time by spending quality time with their newborn, confirmed an eminent Spanish magazine.

However, both Gere and Silva have children from their previous relationships. Richard Gere shares a 20-year-old son, Homer with his ex-wife, Carey Lovell, while Alejandra is a mother to a seven-year-old, Albert from her previous marriage with a businessman, Govind Friedland.

In an interview with the same Spanish magazine earlier, Richard, who reportedly wooed his lady love by sending her flowers until she agreed to date him stated that he is the happiest person in the universe as he got married to a beautiful woman who is sensitive, smart, fun, patient, a great cook, and is committed to helping others.

On the other hand, Alejandra Silva described her husband as the most humble, affectionate, attentive, funny, and generous man that she has ever met. She also stated that she feels extremely lucky as Gere does not forget to make her feel special and important every single day.

