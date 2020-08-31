Richard Gere Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Pretty Woman' Actor?

Veteran actor Richard Gere started his career in the 1970s, playing a supporting role in Looking for Mr Goodbar (1977). The actor then starred in a lead role in Days of Heaven in 1978. Richard Gere gained major recognition with his role in the movie American Gigolo. He went on to star in many well-received films, including An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, Pretty Woman, Sommersby, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride, I'm Not There, Arbitrage and Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016).

For portraying Billy Flynn in the Academy Award-winning musical Chicago, he won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the cast. Richard Gere is celebrating his birthday today, August 31. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a Richard Gere quiz based on his movies and trivia.

Richard Gere Quiz

1. What is the middle name of Richard Gere?

Christophe

William

Edward

Tiffany

2. Which among these is the debut film of Richard Gere?

Days of Heaven

Runaway Bride

I’m Not There

Arbitrage

3. Which movie starred Richard Gere alongside Garry Marshall?

Pretty Woman

Chicago

Runaway Bride

Primal Fear

4. Richard Gere started his acting career through which medium?

Theatre

Television

Movies

None of the above

5. Can you guess the Richard Gere film with this movie plot, “A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets... only to fall in love”?

Runaway Bride

American Gigolo

Pretty Woman

Internal Affairs

6. Which movie featured Richard Gere alongside Laura Linney?

The Mothman Prophecies

Bee Season

The Jackal

Shall We Dance?

7. What was the title of Richard Gere’s movie based on Bob Dylan?

Nights in Rodanthe

I’m Not There

Sommersby

Chicago

8. Which Japanese movie featured Richard Gere?

Your Name

Shoplifters

Rhapsody in August

Tokyo Story

9. Which movie featured Richard Gere alongside Juliette Binoche?

Bee Season

Chicago

Nights in Rodanthe

The Jackal

10. Which Richard Gere movie is set up in the Jazz age?

Baby Blue Marine

Yanks

Breathless

Chicago

Richard Gere quiz - answers

Tiffany

Days of Heaven

Runaway Bride

Theatre

Pretty Woman

The Mothman Prophecies

I’m Not There

Rhapsody in August

Bee Season

Chicago

