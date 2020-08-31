Richard Gere Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Pretty Woman' Actor?

Veteran actor Richard Gere started his career in the 1970s, playing a supporting role in Looking for Mr Goodbar (1977). The actor then starred in a lead role in Days of Heaven in 1978. Richard Gere gained major recognition with his role in the movie American Gigolo. He went on to star in many well-received films, including An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, Pretty Woman, Sommersby, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride, I'm Not There, Arbitrage and Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016).
For portraying Billy Flynn in the Academy Award-winning musical Chicago, he won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the cast. Richard Gere is celebrating his birthday today, August 31. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a Richard Gere quiz based on his movies and trivia.
