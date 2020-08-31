Last Updated:

Richard Gere Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Pretty Woman' Actor?

Richard Gere is celebrating his birthday today, August 31. Here is a Richard Gere quiz based on his journey in the industry till now. Take a look.

Veteran actor Richard Gere started his career in the 1970s, playing a supporting role in Looking for Mr Goodbar (1977). The actor then starred in a lead role in Days of Heaven in 1978. Richard Gere gained major recognition with his role in the movie American Gigolo. He went on to star in many well-received films, including An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, Pretty Woman, Sommersby, Primal Fear, Runaway Bride, I'm Not There, Arbitrage and Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016).

For portraying Billy Flynn in the Academy Award-winning musical Chicago, he won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the cast. Richard Gere is celebrating his birthday today, August 31. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a Richard Gere quiz based on his movies and trivia. 

Richard Gere Quiz

1. What is the middle name of Richard Gere?

  • Christophe
  • William
  • Edward
  • Tiffany

2. Which among these is the debut film of Richard Gere?

  • Days of Heaven
  • Runaway Bride
  • I’m Not There
  • Arbitrage

3. Which movie starred Richard Gere alongside Garry Marshall?

  • Pretty Woman
  • Chicago
  • Runaway Bride
  • Primal Fear

4. Richard Gere started his acting career through which medium?

  • Theatre
  • Television
  • Movies
  • None of the above

5. Can you guess the Richard Gere film with this movie plot, “A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets... only to fall in love”?

  • Runaway Bride
  • American Gigolo
  • Pretty Woman
  • Internal Affairs

6. Which movie featured Richard Gere alongside Laura Linney?

  • The Mothman Prophecies
  • Bee Season
  • The Jackal
  • Shall We Dance?

7. What was the title of Richard Gere’s movie based on Bob Dylan?

  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • I’m Not There
  • Sommersby
  • Chicago

8. Which Japanese movie featured Richard Gere?

  • Your Name
  • Shoplifters
  • Rhapsody in August
  • Tokyo Story

9. Which movie featured Richard Gere alongside Juliette Binoche?

  • Bee Season
  • Chicago
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • The Jackal

10. Which Richard Gere movie is set up in the Jazz age?

  • Baby Blue Marine
  • Yanks
  • Breathless
  • Chicago

Richard Gere quiz - answers

  • Tiffany
  • Days of Heaven
  • Runaway Bride
  • Theatre
  • Pretty Woman
  • The Mothman Prophecies
  • I’m Not There
  • Rhapsody in August
  • Bee Season
  • Chicago

