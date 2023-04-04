Richard Madden To Star In Bollywood Film? Priyanka Chopra Chimes In

Actor Richard Madden recently spoke about a potential Bollywood debut. Madden was present at the Citadel press conference in Mumbai with his co-star Priyanka Chopra. While speaking at the press conference for the upcoming web series, Madden was asked about a potential Bollywood role for him in the cards.

The interviewer asked Madden, "If you're offered a role in India, would you accept it, and what kind?" The Eternals star answered in the affirmative, saying, “Absolutely.” He said that he would specifically like a comedic project. Priyanka chimed in, and said that she is “already thinking about it.”

It’s unclear whether the star already has an upcoming Bollywood project in the cards for him. However, the Medici actor is currently slated to appear alongside Priyanka Chopra in Citadel season 1, which will release on April 28. Citadel also features Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci, who is known for his role in Margin Call.

More about Richard Madden

Richard Madden is perhaps known for his role in Game of Thrones, where he played Robb Stark. He has appeared in several notable projects such as the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Eternals alongside big actors such as Salma Hayek, fellow Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, and Angelina Jolie. He is also known for his role in Bastille Day alongside actor Idris Elba and for the war drama 1917. He received critical acclaim for his work in the British series Bodyguard, where he plays the role of a war veteran turned police sergeant.

Madden is originally a Scottish actor and made his acting debut at the age of 11. He played the role of Romeo in Romeo and Juliet during his tour with Shakespeare’s Globe. He was listed in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.