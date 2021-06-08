'Rick And Morty' Producer Hints That The Show 'will' Make It To The Big Screen

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science fiction sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The show has been critically acclaimed and renewed for a fifth season which is scheduled to release on June 20, 2021, consisting of ten episodes. While fans have been waiting for the Rick and Monty season 5, producer Scott Marder recently suggested that the show will eventually make it to the big screen.

Scott Marder hints at the Rick and Morty movie

As reported by Metro UK, speaking about the show, Scott Marder said, “It’d be daunting, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day.” Further, he added that he feels like every episode is a movie and would like to see what a movie would be. He feels like they pack so much in and the film would be “pretty epic.”

Spencer Grammar, who is the voice of Summer in the show explained, “It’d have to be something so big” like a 3D interactive movie that also has a theme park. She doesn’t know if they could just do a straight movie as there are 4D movie theatres in New York, she added. Further, Scott said that he thinks it will happen and went on to repeat, “I do think it will happen.” Creator of the show, Justin Roiland confirmed that while no plans of the film have been set yet, talk of a Rick and Morty movie is a case of “when” and not “if.”

More about Rick and Morty

In 2018, Adult Swim suggested another 70 episodes, taking the show to an unspecified number of seasons. Co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that Rick and Morty season 7 is currently in the works before Rick and Morty season 5 or 6 has even made it to air yet. Rick and Morty season 5 is arriving on E4 in the UK.

A few days ago, revealing all the episode titles of Rick and Morty's latest season, the show’s official Twitter account wrote, “Here’s all ten episode titles of Rick and Morty Season Five, premiering June 20th only on @adultswim.” Have a look at their post below.

Here’s all ten episode titles of Rick and Morty Season Five, premiering June 20th only on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/RG0rRJktAi — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 24, 2021

