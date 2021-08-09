'Rick And Morty' Season 5 To Get An Hour-long Season Finale, To Air In September

The cult hit show Rick and Morty created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon has gained a massive fan following ever since its release in 2013. As season 5 of the show is coming to an end, the makers of the show made a special announcement. Adult Swim, via Twitter, announced that Rick and Morty season 5 finale episode will be an hour long.

Rick and Morty season 5 to get an hour-long season finale

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, September 5th at 11:00 PM to catch the one hour season finale of #RickandMorty Season 5! pic.twitter.com/KWtuFCgXZj — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) August 9, 2021

Adult Swim took to their Twitter handle and announced that Rick and Morty season 5 would have an hour-long season finale. The makers also dropped the teaser of the episode. The Rick and Morty Season 5 finale will air on Sunday, September 5, at 11:00 pm EST, meaning there will be almost a month-long break between Episode 8, which aired on August 8, and the special double-length episode to finish off the season.

The teaser of the season finale shows, Rick, spinning the eclectic "wheel of things better than Morty" after Morty encourages Rick to replace him after engaging in heated banter. The wheel lands on "Two Crows" after whizzing around all of the other options, which include Garbage Goober, Half a Paul Giamatti, Gene with Donkey Brains, Sentient S#!t, Bag of Meat, Kyle 2.0, and Jerry (Spin Again). The first episode of Rick and Morty season 5 titled 'Mort Dinner Rick Andre' premiered on June 20, 2021. While the latest episode 'Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort' was released on August 8, 2021.

More about Rick and Morty

The series was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmond for Cartoon Network's nighttime programming block, Adult Swim. The series follows the misadventures of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures. Justin Roiland also voices both the lead characters Rick and Morty's voice.

The fifth season was released in July 2020, as part of a long-term deal in May 2018 that ordered 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons. The series has received universal acclaim, holding an approval rating of 94% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes for the entire series. The show has also won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program in 2018 and 2020.

Image: Rick and Morty official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.