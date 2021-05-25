Ricki Lake Gets Diamond Ring 3 Months After Getting Engaged, Says 'he Put A Ring On It'

After getting engaged in February 2021, Ricki Lake's fiance has finally given her a diamond ring three months later. On May 25, Ricki Lake took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, flaunting her diamond sparkler. Sharing the picture of her engagement ring and featuring her fiance Ross Burningham, Ricki Lake said, "Well, friends, he put a ring on it! #engaged to my magnificent king".

Ricki Lake engaged

As seen in Ricki Lake's Instagram post, the talk-show host clicked a selfie showing off her ring and fiance. She is seen wearing a grey tee and a muddy cap. Announcing the engagement news, Lake said, "I am officially the happiest woman in the land". She further added, "My dear Ross, I choose you today and everyday! @rosshotpig #love #openheart #hope #happilyeverafter".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Ricki Lake's Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "So beyond happy for you!", while another added, "Omg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ how amazing Brody can dance at the wedding :) enjoy this epic moment you two". Another Instagram user commented, "Yeah!!!! Ross did it 👏🏻👏🏻 He’s a smart man (IQ and EQ). Congratulations to you both". A fan comment read as "Yay!!! Congrats to you both!! I went to @professionalchildrensschool with you a little while ago!! So thrilled to see you so happy!!!!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On February 21, Ricki Lake had shared the news of her engagement through an Instagram post. She had shared a selfie picture with her fiance, Ross Burningham. Sharing the adorable picture, Ricki Lake also penned a lengthy note dedicated to Ross Burningham.

Ricki Lake's Instagram note read as,

Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news!

I’m engaged! 💍 ♥️

This is Ross.

He is my person.

He is wonderful.

I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human.

Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove

#thisis52 #selflove

#nofilter #justhappy

IMAGE: RICKI LAKE'S INSTAGRAM

