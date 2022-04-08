Ricky Gervais Backs Chris Rock's Joke On Jada Pinkett’s Baldness; Quips About Alopecia

Amidst the recent buzz created by Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards 2022, there have been numerous reactions from various celebrity artists who opened up about the incident and sided with either Will Smith or Chris Rock. Another artist was recently added to the list that included the English comedian and actor, Ricky Gervais who backed Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

The altercation between the actor and Chris Rock came after the latter attempted a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness as he said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." This did not sit well with the King Richard actor, who walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian. He then made his way back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth."

Ricky Gervais' reaction to Will Smith-Chris Rock feud at Oscars 2022

According to Uproxx, Ricky Gervais recently attended a live Twitter Q&A session and opened up about the sensational feud between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock about the latter joking about the baldness of Jada Pinkett Smith. Talking about the joke, he mentioned that one doesn't hit people over a joke no matter how bad the joke is. Adding to it, he also asserted that the joke was not bad while stating that it was like the tamest joke he would ever have told. “You don’t hit people over a joke, however bad it is. And it wasn’t bad! That was like the tamest joke I would ever have told,” he said.

Furthermore, he even mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness due to Alopecia and mentioned that even he will be called disabled because he is going a bit thin. He added, “Someone said it was joking about her disability. Well, I’m going a bit thin, so I’m disabled. That means I can park right up next to [British supermarket] Tesco now. And I’m fat. That’s a disease, isn’t it? I’m fat and balding. I should get f*****g benefits.”

In a recent development, a source close to Chris Rock spoke to Hollywood Life and mentioned that he 'can't imagine forgiving' Smith for what took place on the world stage. The source also mentioned that the comedian does not know when he would speak about the issue online. "He can’t imagine forgiving Will, being friends with him. It is just a very weird thing to fully envelope. Chris Rock doesn’t want Will Smith's lap to define him and the rest of his career. He doesn’t know when he will talk about it, he knows he will have to at some point, but he literally is focusing on his tour and for the dust to fully settle. It is still raw, emotional, and confusing to deal with and wrap his head around," Hollywood Life quoted the source as saying.

