Ricky Gervais Shares His Picture While Getting COVID-19 Vaccine; See How His Fans Reacted

While the entire world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, people are counting on the vaccines to make things go back to normal again. A lot of people around the globe have gotten their vaccine shot and the latest to join the list is a popular English actor and comedian Ricky Gervais. The Ghost Town star took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself getting the vaccine on March 11, 2021. The comedian, 59, furrowed his brow as he received the jab, but did not specify which type of vaccine he received. Gervais wore an all-black outfit and a face mask as he received the vaccine.

How fans reacted to Ricky Gervais's Twitter post

The Night At The Museum actor had a whole lot of replies to his vaccination tweet. While many Twitter users had a witty comment to make about his expression, others made fun of the quality of the picture posted by Ricky. Several followers of the actor also took the opportunity to add scenes from several movies of his to make hilarious memes. Here are some of the tweets that show how people reacted to the Office star getting the COVID-19 jab.

Reminds me of the tattoo scene from life on the road ðŸ˜‚ — Manics1 (@Manics1itsme) March 11, 2021

Sadly, no side of fries in this drive through. pic.twitter.com/xdNNdu2LNY — Brian_In_Newtown (@bhartgraves) March 11, 2021

Absolutely jabulous — Sean McDonagh (@SeanMcDMusic) March 11, 2021

Ricky Gervais' works

The English actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director is best known for co-creating, co-writing, and acting in the British television mockumentary sitcom The Office. He has seven BAFTA Awards, five British Comedy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and the Rose d'Or twice to his credit until now and was placed at No. 11 on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups n the year 2007. The 59-year-old star has also been named in the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people. Ricky's popular works include Meet Ricky Gervais, Extras, For Your Consideration, The Ricky Gervais Show, David Brent: Life on the Road among others. Apart from acting, he has also written The Office, Netflix comedy series After Life, The Invention of Lying, and Special Correspondents. Currently, Gervais is credited as the creator, executive producer, director, and writer for the Netflix comedy series After Life, wherein he essays the lead role of Tony Johnson.

