Ricky Martin Supports Unsung Heroes Trying To Save People From COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus has affected each and every human all over the globe. It has forced everyone to go into self-isolation in order to take precautionary measures against COVID-19. Only the healthcare workers have been on their feet in order to save the lives that have been affected by the pandemic. As they work round the clock to save people, they are also extremely vulnerable to these viruses. In the same context, Ricky Martin has launched a campaign to keep these health workers safe during the deadly pandemic. Read more to know what exactly Ricky Martin did for healthcare professionals.

Ricky Martin kickstarts a movement with Project Hope to help medical professionals

Ricky Martin has initiated a movement with Project Hope that will help these workers save lives across the globe. The Purto Rican singer has been doing a good deed in order to provide these professionals with personal protection. He says the workers don’t have personal protection equipment that is necessary to prevent them from getting infected. Ricky says his initiative along with Project Hope will help by sending the required equipment to doctors all over the world.

About the Covid- 19 pandemic

The virus that originated in China has shown its impact on the whole globe. Reportedly, around 362,000 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. About 100,000 people have recovered successfully but the disease has claimed the lives of 15,400 till now. As scientists try to find a solution for the ongoing health crisis, health experts and governments are asking people to stay at home and stay away from social gatherings to avoid contracting coronavirus. As the medical brains are trying to find an immediate solution for the pandemic, the government insists people stay at home and stay away from social gatherings to avoid contracting coronavirus.

