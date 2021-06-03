Ricky Martin Reveals He Had PTSD After Barbara Walters Questioned His Sexuality In 2000

The king of Latin pop, Enrique Martín Morales, popularly known as Ricky Martin openly accepted his sexuality in his memoir titled Me: Ricky Martin which was published in 2011. This Pride Month, the Livin' la Vida Loca hitmaker graces the weekly cover of People and is opening about the time he was contemplating his sexuality. While talking to the entertainment portal, Ricky has recalled the time when American broadcaster Barbara Walters asked him about his sexual orientation on national television.

Ricky Martin on how he got uncomfortable when he was interviewed by Barbara Walters

Ricky was interviewed by Barbara in 2000 and the singer was riding high on the success of his song Livin' la Vida Loca. She said that Ricky could stop the rumours that surrounded his sexuality. She asked him he could openly accept that he is gay or he could deny it. Ricky was stunned by this statement but replied by saying that he did not feel like talking about it. He went on to say that this moment still comes back to him after so many years. He said to People that he felt ‘violated’ because he was not ready to come out yet and this incident gave him Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The 49-year-old singer also said that he is asked how differently could he have handled the situation. He reveals that maybe he would have come out in that interview itself. He further said that he wants to talk about what he is ‘made of’ and everything about himself. He concluded by saying that it becomes a ‘life or death situation’ when one hides it.

Ricky also spoke about the kids who do not have anybody to look up to and the ones around them keep telling them that what they are feeling is ‘evil’. He also said that one cannot be forced to come out. Giving an example of an egg, he continued that when an egg is broken from the outside ‘death comes out of it’ and when it breaks from the inside life makes its way out.

On the work front:

Ricky lent his voice to Don Juan Diego’s character in the 2020 musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The film released on Netflix and received a positive response. The singer recently released a new song titled Canción Bonita which has received over 30 million views on YouTube.

Image: @ricky_martin Instagram

