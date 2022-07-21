Ricky Martin To Testify In Court Amid Incest Allegations By Nephew

Actor-singer Ricky Martin who has landed into legal trouble with incest allegations made by his nephew is all set to appear in court. According to ET Canada, Martin will deny the allegations against him in court. As per TMZ, the singer will appear via Zoom before a judge in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

For the unknown, The Puerto Rican superstar has been facing allegations of domestic abuse from his 21-year-old nephew in his native town. On July 3, Martin was issued a temporary restraining order with further claims of violence and more in the fallout of a supposed seven-month intimate affair with his nephew. However, the singer's attorney has denied all allegations of incest.

On July 15, a temporary restraining order was issued against Martin which prohibits him from contacting his nephew. Previously, the lawyer representing the singer had denied all the allegations and revealed that the person who made the claims I struggling with 'deep mental health challenges.'

Ricky Martin to address sexual allegations in court virtually?

Now, amid the allegations, the singer "will directly address the judge at the hearing," a lawyer for Martin told NBC News on Wednesday. Martin will deny he had any romantic or sexual relationship with his nephew and will challenge accusations that he stalked and harassed his nephew, the lawyer said.

The name of the person who made allegations against the singer was redacted from the documents because cases brought forward under Act 54 are considered civil and confidential to protect the identity of the person.

Apart from denying the allegations, attorney Singer also hoped that the man claiming to be the victim, get immediate medical help for his illness and also wished that the case gets dismissed soon. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," the lawyer added.

Other than the lawyer, earlier in a Facebook Livestream, Eric Martin, the half-brother of the singer called the allegations false, claiming that the nephew suffers from “mental health problems.”

IMAGE: Instagram/ricky_martin