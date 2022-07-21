Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Claims Against Singer; Restraining Order Dismissed

Ricky Martin recently found himself in legal trouble after his nephew alleged that the duo shared a sexual relationship and also accused the singer of harassment and stalking. The singer attended a hearing in court on Thursday, in which he saw a major victory as the judge dismissed the temporary restraining order after his 21-year-old nephew withdrew his claims. The restraining order came into effect last week after the youngster's serious claims.

Ricky Martin restraining order dismissed

After Ricky Martin's nephew accused him of harassing and stalking him after they had a sexual relationship, a restraining order was filed against the singer. On July 21, a judge dismissed the order after the nephew withdrew his claims. Martin denied the allegations after they were made and his legal team told ET Canada that they were nothing but 'false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them'. They mentioned that the accuser's (Ricky Martin's nephew) decision to withdraw his claims was 'his alone' without any influence or pressure on him. They told the publication-

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Ricky Martin case

Ricky Martin's lawyer denied the allegations of incest by the singer's nephew on an earlier occasion as well. They mentioned that his nephew was struggling with 'deep mental health challenges' and assured that Ricky Martin would never be involved in such a relationship with his nephew. As per Deadline, the attorney said, "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” the litigator added. “The idea is not only untrue, but it is also disgusting."