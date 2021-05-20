Last Updated:

Riddler From Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Is Reminding Netizens Of "The Zodiac Killer"

The Riddler from Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' is reminding the netizens of "The Zodiac Killer". Read on to know everything that the Twitterati have to say.

Matt Reeves' movie, The Batman, will see Paul Dano as the Riddler, who has historically been portrayed as someone who dons an all green and black ensemble and a tall-standing hat, as a reference to his seemingly aristocratic background. But, it has been pointed out that the look of Paul Dano as The Riddler in Matt Reeves' movie, The Batman is similar to the infamous serial killers of the past. Quite recently, netizens got a better look at Robert Pattinson's Batman through a series of leaked calendar images that will have the theme of the upcoming 2022 film. But now, a fresh lot of leaked Batman photos have made their way to the internet. The pictures in question are essentially earlier concept arts that were reportedly sketched by the relevant departments of the film while deciding what kind of look the enigmatic anti-hero will have while playing a game of puzzles with Robert Pattinson's Batman.  

As soon as the aforementioned leaked Batman photos made it online, Netizens took to Twitter in order to share their thoughts on the same. The makers' fresh take on the iconic villain was almost unanimously accepted and appreciated by the people who are waiting for the release of the film and fans of the comics, who have mostly met The Riddler in his classic avatar. The reactions of the Netizens to the early sketches of Paul Dano as The Riddler or Edward Nigma (Which is usually shortened to E.Nigma) can be found below.

Netizens react to the early sketches of Paul Dano as 'The Riddler':

 

 

 

 

 

About 'The Batman'

The upcoming film is jointly bankrolled by Warner Brothers and DC Comics. It sees Matt Reeves share his take on the famed caped crusader and his comic book nemesis. The makers of the same had quite recently wrapped up the shooting of the same. The post through which the makers announced that it's a wrap on matt Reeves' The Batman can be found below.

