'Ride Along 2' Cast: Know The Cast Of This Hilarious Buddy Cop Flick

Ride Along 2, which released in 2016, is a sequel to the 2014 film, Ride Along. It is a comedy film that involves two cops. Ride Along 2 is directed by Tim Story and penned down by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. The movie was released on January 15, 2016, and was a box-office success. Check out the Ride Along 2 cast details:

The cast of Ride Along 2

Kevin Hart as Ben Barber

Kevin Hart plays the role of a cop who is a partner of James Payton for a special mission. Kevin Hart plays the light-hearted character of a petty cop who manages to mess up a few operations. Kevin Hart’s well-timed comedy and his stellar performance are credited in making the role of Ben Barber a success. Ben Barber is dating James Payton’s sister Angela in the movie.

Ice Cube as James Payton

The role of James Payton is played by ace actor Ice Cube. James Payton is the brother of Ben Barber's soon-to-be-wife Angela Payton. James lives in Atlanta and is a detective who is trying to solve a case of the infamous drug leader named Troy. Towards the end of the movie, James and Ben become fast friends despite Ben getting on James' nerves in the beginning.

Benjamin Bratt as Antonio Pope

Benjamin Bratt plays the role of Antonio Pope who is a crime lord. The movie starts with a scene on the boat of the crime lord in Miami. Bratt’s role of Antonio Pope is that of a typical bad guy who sends out a hitman to kill people and holds people hostage for money.

Olivia Munn as Maya Cruise

Olivia Munn joins the cast of Ride Along 2 and plays the role of detective Maya Cruise. Maya Cruise is a talented detective from the Miami police department who is quite a straightforward character with a no-nonsense attitude. Eventually, Maya Cruise makes stone-hearted James Payton fall in love with her. Cruise from Miami homicide detective is seen flexing some amazing muscle while she joins Ben and James’ Mission.

Tika Sumpter as Angela Payton Barber

Angela Payton Barber’s role is played by actress Tika Sumpter. She plays the role of Kevin Hart’s girlfriend in the movie and is said to marry him in a week. Her soon-to-be-husband Ben goes on a mission to Miami and is forced to stay away from his fiancée.

Who plays the role of Tasha in 'Ride Along 2'?

The role of Tasha is played by Nadine E. Velázquez. Nadine’s character Tasha is the girlfriend of crime lord Antonio Pope’s hacker A.J. Ben and James go through A.J’s phone and find Tasha to get a lead on his whereabouts. After convincing Tasha to disclose the whereabouts of her boyfriend by showing her that he has been disloyal, James and Ben are finally successful in cracking the whereabouts of the infamous hacker.

