Ridley Scott And Steven Knight Team Up For 'Roads To Freedom,' A 10-episode WWII Epic

Gladiator director Ridley Scott is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood. Steven Knight is known for his screenwriter work for shows like The Detectives and Peaky Blinders. Now, the two are collaborating for an upcoming World War project titled, Roads to Freedom.

Ridley Scott and Steven Knight plot 10-episode WWII Epic ‘Roads to Freedom’

Deadline reported that four times Oscar-nominee Ridley Scott and Academy Award-nominee Steven Knight are teaming up for Roads to Freedom. Based on Sir Antony Beevor’s books, it is touted to be a 10-episode epic that will depict the story of World War II from several international perspectives. The intention is to tell the story using fresh and unique viewpoints.

Several Hollywood war films have focused on the British and American effort, but Roads to Freedom will show the brutal realities from various aspects, with characters not only from the UK and US but also from France, Germany, Russia, and other countries around the world. This includes children, and women struggling to survive. The emphasis is on humanity with the characters being bound together by one dramatic plot. A few of the storylines would be discomforting, but heroic, and the race between East and West to capture Berlin will shed light on what became the foundations of the Cold War, as per the report.

Ridley Scott is planning to direct the pilot episode of the series. Steven Knight and Sir Antony Beevor will pen down all episodes. CAA has started the sales process and is already being approached by some financiers who are interested in putting together the show as a global co-production.

Scott, Knight, and Beevor head the executive producers’ roster. Roads to Freedom was originated and developed by executive producers PJ van Sandwijk and Michael Lesslie through Storyteller Productions. David W. Zucker and Marina Brackenbury will also serve as EPs for Scott Free. The upcoming project is said to be a major priority and deeply personal project for Ridley Scott. He will draw on vivid personal recollections of his childhood in wartime Britain and his journey to post-war Germany, where his father played a crucial role in rebuilding the country. More details about the cast, broadcaster, and filming will be revealed ahead.

Promo Image Source: AP News And peakyblindersofficial (robertviglasky) Instagram