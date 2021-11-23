Ridley Scott Believes Cellphone Has Given 'wrong Kind Of Confidence' To Latest Generation

The award-winning filmmaker, Ridley Scott has recently talked about the box office failure of The Last Duel. The director, while speaking on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF, blamed millennials stating 'a misdirection has happened as it has given the wrong kind of confidence' to millenials.

The historic drama was released in the month of October 2021 and was produced by the House of Mouse, Disney. The film featured Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck.

Ridley Scott blames millenials for Box-office failure of The Last Duel

While speaking to the host Marc Maron on WTF, the director of the critically acclaimed film, Gladiator stated Disney loved the film. And thus, they had left no stone unturned in the promotions. He added, however, the reason behind the box-office failure was the generation 'who were brought up on cellphones' to be blamed.

He said, "The bosses loved the movie — because I was concerned it was not for them — but they really liked the movie, so their advertising, publicity, et cetera, was excellent. I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f***** cell phones."

The director added, "The millennial do not ever want to be taught anything unless you are told it on the cell phone. This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. There is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think."

Scott shared he has no regrets about making the film, even though it is considered to be one of the biggest commercial flops of his career. In his years in the entertainment industry, Scott has helmed quite a few films like 1977's The Duellists, 1979's Alien, 1982's Blade Runner, 1985's Legend, 1991's Thelma & Louise, 2000's Gladiator, and 2015's The Martian.

The director is currently gearing up for his second release this year, House of Gucci. The film features Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Jeremy Irons. The storyline is based on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, which shocked Italy and the fashion industry in the 1990s.

Image: AP