Ridley Scott's ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Is Under Development At Amazon Studios; Deets Inside

Ridley Scott is all set to get back to the Blade Runner franchise to produce a forthcoming series from Amazon studios titled Blade Runner 2099. Reportedly, Blade Runner 2099 will be a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049, which was helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

The 2017 sequel, which is set in 2049, featured Ryan Gosling as a replicant blade runner, who reveals a mystery that happens to undermine society. Ford and Olmos repeated their jobs from the initial instalments and it likewise included Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. The new instalment of sci-fi film Blade Runner 2099 as indicated by its title will be set 50 years after the film's sequel.

Blade Runner 2099 is under development at Amazon Studios

As per the reports of Deadline, the live-action show is in development with the director Ridley Scott, who directed the original movie in 1982. According to it, Scott has shown interest in guiding a few episodes of the series but there is no official confirmation on the same. Reportedly, the show has started its development at Amazon Studios, and that implies that making the new instalment will happen way quicker than different undertakings that are being developed. Moreover, more writers at present are being searched out, and even the production dates are being decided. This means that the audiences might get to see the film way sooner than they anticipated. The neo-noir science fiction universe of Blade Runner 2099 is all set to introduce audiences to a new generation of both blade runners and replicants.

Silka Luisa is roped in to write and executive produce the project, which will come from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions in addition to Amazon Studios. As Scott has already hinted about this new Blade Runner project before the official announcement, fans can assume that more details about the project will come out soon.

More about the Blade Runner Franchise

Blade Runner initially debuted in 1982 as a science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott and it is an adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. It starred Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Edward James Olmos. The film's plot was set in Los Angeles with fake humans called 'replicants' that were bio-engineered to work on space colonies. Blade Runner 2099 is the extension of the Blade Runner franchise.

Image: Instagram@bestofbollywoodwithrahulsingh