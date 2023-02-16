Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old Baby Boy Steals The Show In Magazine Photoshoot

Fresh off her spectacular performance at the Super Bowl on February 12, Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky have revealed their 9-month-old son's face to the world. They featured with the baby for the British Vogue magazine cover shoot. The Love The Way You Lie singer, who is yet to confirm her son's name, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle on Thursday (February 16).

On the cover, Rihanna looked stunning in a black Chanel dress with a thigh high slit. The family seemingly had a gothic moment together. A$AP Rocky donned a leather vest and pants. The rapper was seen carrying their son in his arms and kissed him on his head. The baby was dressed in a miniature Chrome Hearts diaper.

See the photos here:

Rihanna on her invasion of privacy

Earlier this year, the first pictures of Rihanna's son were shared by the paparazzi when they snapped the little one without her consent. Expressing her anger over this in the interview, the Umbrella singer said, “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get out of here with that.”

Rihanna has also hinted at the possibility of her long-awaited ninth album and said she wants to release it this year. The singer gave birth to her first child last year in May. The couple is currently expecting their second child. Rihanna made the pregnancy announcement during her Super Bowl performance. The images of Rihanna flaunting her growing belly have been going viral on social media.

Talking about her second pregnancy, Rihanna shared that only a limited number of people knew about it.