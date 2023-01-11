Rihanna Congratulates Team 'RRR' After Losing To 'Naatu Naatu' At Golden Globes; Watch

Rihanna congratulated team ‘RRR’ after its hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the 'best original song-motion picture' award at Golden Globes 2023, on Wednesday. The American pop singer was also in the race for the award. The song from the international blockbuster film is the first Asian production to win a Golden Globe.

Soon after 'RRR' team's big win, Rihanna was seen walking by their table with her partner ASAP Rocky. While walking past SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, and 'RRR' stars, Rihanna congratulated the whole team with a big smile and even blew a kiss at them.

Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner shared the video on Twitter saying, "THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category."

Watch the video of Rihanna congratulating ‘RRR’ team after losing to them:

'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' was competing against Rihanna’s 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Taylor Swift’s 'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' Lady Gaga’s 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro’s 'Pinocchio.'

SS Rajamouli's hit film ‘RRR’ was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to ‘Argentina, 1985’. Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted "RRR" last March. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 others.

In his award acceptance speech, earlier in the day, Keeravani thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

"It has been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.

Watch MM Keeravaani’s acceptance speech for winning Golden Globe for ‘Naatu Naatu’:

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for this constant trust in my work and support," Keeravani had said.

The music director also thanked the team behind the track - choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava. "And NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for dancing with full stamina for the song," he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

