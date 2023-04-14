Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump In All-white Ensemble At Los Angeles Event

Rihanna recently reached the Ulta store in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday (April 11), ahead of the launch of her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb. The pop star flaunted her baby bump in an all-white outfit which featured a floor-length skirt, a sleek turtleneck bodysuit and a matching denim jacket. She paired the ensemble with a pair of stiletto heels.

The nine-time Grammy winner announced her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky in February, following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna made her entrance at the Super Bowl stage wearing a vibrant red costume that displayed her growing baby bulge. The singer briefly performed on stage before announcing her pregnancy. The couple started dating in 2020 and also share a 11-month-old son.

This outing occurs only one day after RiRi gave followers a peek into her first Easter with her son. The musician gushed, "Look at heeeeee!!!!" as she posted pictures of the little one endearingly stroking baby bunnies and munching on multicoloured eggs."

Rihanna on motherhood

Talking about motherhood, Rihanna told British Vogue, “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts and those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to.” In the same interview, Rihanna hinted at the release of her much-anticipated ninth album later this year. She acknowledged that her own perfectionist tendencies have been impeding the album's release and how she has been recording new songs for years that she falls in and out of love with.