Rihanna Opens Up About How Difficult It Was To Keep Her Pregnancy A Secret From Friends

Singer Rihanna recently took to her social media handle and confirmed that she and her beau A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together and fans, followers and colleagues poured in wishes for the parents-to-be. The singer-actor has opened up about the changes that have taken place in various aspects of her life after she got pregnant and also spoke about how it was difficult to keep the news from her close friends. She mentioned it was hard because they knew her habits and routine, which began to change when she learnt about her pregnancy.

Rihanna opens up about keeping her pregnancy a secret

In a conversation with E! Online, the actor mentioned that it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret from her 'posse', as they know her habits. Thye often wondered if she wanted a drink and why she was eating so many sweets, which she does not usually like. However, she mentioned that she had to finally 'let it all out', and the news left them 'shocked', like it did for her fans as well. She told the publication-

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits. They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

The popular celebrity also opened up about what went through her mind when she first learnt about her pregnancy. She also mentioned she was initially reluctant to celebrate and be excited about the news, but now that she is quite far along, she is 'glad' she can share the news with everyone and celebrate it. She said during the interview-

"When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?'" she said. "And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you...want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri