Rihanna Was Not Paid For Her Super Bowl 2023 Performance; Here's Why

Rihanna did not receive any direct paychecks for her performance at the Super Bowl. The singer became a trailblazer as she performed at the Super Bowl. Her performance, in which she was donning a red ensemble and also had a visible baby bump, was viewed by more than 100 million viewers worldwide but didn't receive any cash.

Take a look at the singer's Super Bowl look:

Why didn’t Rihanna get paid for her highly acclaimed performance?

Rihanna didn’t get any currency directly despite amassing many views. This is due to the fact that artists historically don’t make any money for their performances at the Super Bowl.

Joanna Hunter, an NFL spokesperson, revealed during an interview with Forbes that artists do not get paid directly. However, they are accommodated for their work during the massive event.

“We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

How do artists benefit from their performances at the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl is an event that draws a large number of viewers as well as live audiences. Given the fact that it’s a yearly event that comes with a high degree of economic stimulation, artists often get indirect rewards due to their rise in popularity increasing manifold.

Spotify revealed in 2020 that after Shakira’s Super Bowl LIV’s halftime performance, her streams on the music platform went up by 230%. Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the same event gave her streams a rise of 335%. Despite Rihanna not getting any money for her performance, she has skyrocketed in popularity once again.

The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur last gave a performance for the crowd in 2016 in order to promote her album released at the time, ANTI Her last highly-televised performance was at the Grammys in 2018, more than five years ago. Rihanna then became preoccupied with her work on Fenty. She also started a family with rapper A$AP Rocky.