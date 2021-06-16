Rihanna's New Savage X Fenty Legging Design Sends Social Media Into Frenzy; Sparks Debate

Rihanna's latest clothing by Savage X Fenty has raised a storm across the internet. The singer's new back-less leggings have left many with mixed reactions over the bizarre design. The leggings first came into notice when a user pointed out the design of the leggings in a viral video.

She noticed the weird design and posted a video about it. In the short clip titled We Need Answers!, she questioned the purpose of making the Savage X Fenty leggings. The video featured a light purple pair of leggings with a criss-cross design in the back and a cutout on the posterior. The viral video compelled other creators to question the purpose of the leggings.

The eccentric design is available on Savage X Fenty's website in lavender and black. According to the website, the open-back leggings are made with a soft mesh material ranging in a variety of sizes. The bottoms are sold for USD $49.95 (Rs. 4, 344). The lingerie line has more such open-back leggings in various designs and patterns. Now, Twitter has reacted to the unusual piece of clothing.

Twitteratti reacts to Rihanna's Savage X Fenty open-back leggings

Twitter users went berserk over the brand new design of the leggings. Many noted that the leggings would not be comfortable appearing in public wearing the leggings. Some said they didn't mind wearing the leggings. "Not 1 problem with Rihanna leggings", noted one fan. Another challenged Rihanna to pose in the leggings to consider wearing them. "just saw those new Rihanna leggings and I swear celebrities forget not everyone has a gym in their home... who is even supposed to wear those??!", questioned another fan. One fan compared the leggings to Kim Kardashian's leggings which had similar details.

Not 1 problem with Rihanna leggings 🤣🤣 — Bridgesmove&clean (@bridgesmovclean) June 15, 2021

just saw those new Rihanna leggings and i swear celebrities forget not everyone has a gym in their home 😭🤣 who is even supposed to wear those??! — amber (@amberdrewstyles) June 15, 2021

I can’t make a determination until I see Rihanna in said leggings. — Neil Diamond Hands 🏴 (@sagehashpower) June 15, 2021

Savage X Fenty was launched by the pop star in 2018 as a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group. It consists of a range of lingerie introduced by Rihanna. According to a report by Forbes, the brand was valued at USD$ 1 billion, as of 2021. The brand's first fashion show was a part of the New York Fashion Week in 2019, at Brooklyn Navy Yard. Other than the lingerie line, Rihanna also has a beauty brand called Fenty Beauty.

