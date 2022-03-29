Oscars 2022 was a grand affair and it managed to ruffle a lot of feathers. With Will Smith's slap controversy garnering all the attention to India's Namit Malhotra winning the Oscars for the Vfx of the sci-fi film Dune, the 94th Academy Awards did keep the audience hooked to the television screens till the very end.

Indian documentary Writing with Fire was also nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the Oscars 2022. The subject-oriented documentary lost to Summer of Soul, an American documentary directed by Ahmir Thompson, best known by his stage name Questlove. Writing with Fire is directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. Recently, Thomas opened up about not being able to win the Oscars 2022 award.

Rintu Thomas opens up on Writing With Fire's performance at Oscars 2022

As per a PTI report, Rintu Thomas revealed that the Indian documentary Writing With Fire lost the Oscar but being nominated was itself a win. Adding to this the filmmaker told the portal:

"Writing With Fire found a space as one of the five films from the world up for the Best Feature Documentary - we believe that the nomination itself is the win. Representing India at the Academy Awards was extremely special."

Rintu Thomas further talked about how this will encourage other filmmakers.

"As the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated, we are quite sure this has opened many doors for the Indian filmmaking community," she said.

More about 'Writing With Fire'

Writing with Fire, the Indian documentary revolves around a couple in a remote area of Uttar Pradesh, who runs a local media outlet ‘Khabar Lahariya’ with a group of brave Dalit women. The film perfectly manages to capture the newspaper's switch from print to digital in just a few years.

Helmed by debutants Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, Writing with Fire was considered a dark horse in the Oscars race due to its powerful storyline revolving around Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women in rural India. Shot over five years, it was well-received on the film festival circuit and won many prizes, including a Special Jury Award and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. It is produced under Ghosh and Thomas' Black Ticket Films banner.

(Image: @Rintuthomas/Instagram/@Thecineprism/Twitter)