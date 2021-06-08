Rio Bravo Cast: Know John Wayne As Sheriff Chance & Other Characters From 1959 Iconic Film

Based on the short story 'Rio Bravo' by B.H. McCampbell, Rio Bravo is an American Western film that released on April 4, 1959, in the United States. Helmed by Sergeant York fame Howard Hawks, the film followed a Sheriff from Texas who had to hold a culprit in jail until U.S. Marshal arrived. He had arrested the man for murder and faces the actions of his brother who is a powerful local rancher and will do everything in his power to free him. Know about the cast and characters of Rio Bravo-

A look at Rio Bravo cast and characters

John Wayne as John T. Chance

John Wayne essayed the role of the lead character Sheriff John T. Chance. When Joe Burdette notoriously tosses the money to the town drunk Dude in a spittoon, Chance stops him to take out the money but the Dude accidentally knocks him unconscious. Joe starts to hit Dude and shoot his gun around for fun and he kills an innocent bystander. Chance arrests Joe but he did not realize he was the brother of a powerful local rancher. With the aid of his pal Dude, he embarks on the mission of keeping him in jail till the U.S. Marshal arrived.

Dean Martin as Dude

The King of Cool, as nicknamed by fans, Dean Martin essayed the role of town drunk Dude in Rio Bravo characters. Dude helps Sheriff Chance to fight Joe Burdette's goons and arrest Joe for murdering an innocent person. Dude, who is also a former deputy of police, pursues a killer in Nathan's saloon along with Chance. He gives Dude an opportunity to prove himself and confront the killer. When Chance is warned that Nathan will show no mercy, Dude starts afresh and wears his old clothes and also cuts his hair, and shaves his beard. His former deputy pal Stoompy does not recognize him and shoots him instead and injures his nerves.

Ricky Nelson as Colorado

Ricky Nelson essayed the role of the young gunslinger Colorado Ryan in Rio Bravo. When Chance noticed him in Wheeler's wagon, he promises him he does not want any trouble. When Dude is taken hostage by Burdette's men, Ryan joins hands with Chance and helps him free Dude, by distracting the goons. According to IMDB, Howard Hawks did not want to cast Ricky Nelson for the role because of his young looks and lightweight body. He did admit he was wrong and said Nelson's role had added at least $2 million to the box-office performance.

Angie Dickinson as Feathers

Angie Dickinson essayed the role of the female lead in Rio Bravo as Feathers. When she plays a card game at a hotel, Chance thinks of her as a wanted woman who is a widow of a cheating gambler. He goes to confront her and Colorado corrects him that it a different player who was the cheater. Feather stays up all night guarding Chance with a shotgun from Burdette's men. Chance asks her to leave but she refuses and they get closer to each other. She also assists Colorado to free Dude from Burdette's men.

IMAGE: STILL FROM RIO BRAVO TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.