RIP William Hurt: Hollywood Celebrities Pay Tributes To 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman' Star

Hollywood veteran actor William Hurt, who is among the notable Academy Award recipients, passed away on 13 March 2022. He was 71. Numerous artists from Hollywood took to social media and expressed their grief on the demise of the actor while recalling the time they shared the screen with him.

As per a report by Deadline, Hurt's death was confirmed by his son, Will, who revealed his father died of natural causes at home. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes." As per Hollywood Reporter, Hurt breathed his last at his home in Portland, Oregon. Back in 2018, Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.

Hollywood mourns demise of William Hurt

Actor Jonathan Frakes recently took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note on the demise of the late artist, William Hurt by stating that he was a complicated, compelling, brilliant actor. He also prayed for his soul to rest in peace while adding a beautiful monochrome picture of the actor.

The American-Canadian artist, Jennifer Tilly also paid tribute t the actor by recalling the time she worked with the late actor in the film, Do Not Disturb. She revealed that they shot the film in Amsterdam and added that he was a brilliant actor.

Rip #WilliamHurt. We worked together on this film that shot in Amsterdam. So sad he is no longer with us. He was a brilliant actor. pic.twitter.com/XQUvM0cmDO — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 14, 2022

Filmmaker Alessandro Gassmann bid a heartfelt goodbye to the late actor, William Hurt and wrote a note of gratitude to him for the emotions.

Good bye #WilliamHurt , and thanks for the emotions. RIP 🙏💐🎥 pic.twitter.com/cfqx8OzPhS — Alessandro Gassmann 🌳 (@GassmanGassmann) March 13, 2022

American actor Rebecca Staab recalled the time when she worked with Hurt on The Miracle season while adding how it was an honour for her to work with him. She even shared glimpses of the actor's scenes from the show. Have a look.

RIP William Hurt. 😢😢

It was an honor to work with him on The Miracle Season. #WilliamHurt #TheMiracleSeason #LiveLikeLine pic.twitter.com/0AVdACD9oh — Rebecca Staab (@rebeccastaab1) March 13, 2022

American actor-director, Rob Morrow took to his Twitter handle and mentioned how William Hurt was one of the greats and added how much he learnt a lot watching him perform on screen. Take a look at what he posted online.

RIP the amazing #WilliamHurt one of the greats. Learned a lot watching him. pic.twitter.com/ICIfU7rioc — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) March 13, 2022

Image: AP