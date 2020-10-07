Risa Dorken's Weight Loss Journey Seen Through Her Instagram Pics Praised By Fans

Several celebrities are trying to stay fit during the pandemic and lockdown. There are hundreds of celebs whose social media is full of posts about their workout routine. However, not all celebs are fitness geeks. Risa Dorken was one celeb who was not afraid of showing off her body in spite of the negativity she faced online.

Unlike other female celebs, Risa Dorken was not slim and did not fit the typical body image that most women strive for. However, it looks like Risa Dorken has also undergone an impressive body transformation after undergoing a diet and workout regime. In her latest Instagram pics, Risa Dorken's amazing weight loss can be clearly seen.

Risa Dorken's weight loss journey can be clearly seen on her Instagram page

Above is an image from Risa Dorken's Instagram page that she shared online two years ago in 2018. Risa Dorken unabashedly shows off her figure in the image without caring about the trolls on social media. However, if one looks at her recent Instagram photos, then they can clearly see the weight loss that Risa Dorken went through over the years.

Above are some of Risa Dorken's latest Instagram photos that she shared online in 2020. In the new photos, you can clearly see a body transformation compared to her 2018 image. The actor has definitely slimmed down and her fans were some of the first people to notice it. Many fans took to the comments section of her recent posts to praise her beauty and congratulate her for her amazing weight loss journey. Here are some fan comments that commended Risa Dorken's weight loss.

On the work front, Risa Dorken plays the role of nurse Amy Driscoll in the long-running soap opera General Hospital. She joined the cast in 2016 and is still part of the show in 2020. For those unaware, General Hospital is one of the longest-running TV shows of all time. The show started airing all the way back in 1963 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013.

