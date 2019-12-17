Rise Of Skywalker Spoilers, Here Are A Few Potential Leaks From The Film

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film is the last entry into the Star Wars franchise and fans cannot hold their excitement as they wait to watch the final showdown. Here are some potential spoilers from the upcoming film.

Rise of skywalker spoilers

Return of the Emperor

One of the most intriguing aspect fans got from the trailer was the infamous laugh of the Emperor Palpatine. Recently a few shots surfaced on Reddit showing Palpatine in his full form. Some fans have claimed that he has been resurrected after placing his spirit into the body of a clone.

Rey’s Parents

Ever since Rey was first introduced in the Force Awakens, fans have been intrigued about her origin. The final film now sheds light onto this matter giving a clear answer to the character’s lineage. During casting a YouTube channel claimed Disney were looking for actors to play the character of Mara. Many fans noted the fact that this was the name of Luke Skywalker’s wife in the extended universe novel Heir to the Emperor.

Return to Tatooine

Besides the shots of the Emperor Palpatine, there were a few other shots that showed Rey returning to the planet Tatooine. This was the place where the franchise originally began. Fans claimed that Rey returns to the place to bury the lightsabers of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. While on Tatooine Rey is revealed to have a lightsaber of her own with a striking yellow blade. The fans also claim that it is during her visit to Tatooine when she is revealed as Rey Skywalker.

