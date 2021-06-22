Rita Moreno Almost Turned Down Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story', Denying A Cameo Role

One of Hollywood's most iconic actresses Rita Moreno appeared in several notable movies and dramas over the years but for her fans, she would forever be remembered as Anita from West Side Story. Now appearing in Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of the movie, the actress revealed that she almost turned down the role when offered by the director himself. Read more to know why Moreno did not want to be a part of the movie initially.

Rita Moreno almost turned down the new West Side Story?

The EGOT winner opened up about a phone call she got from Steven Spielberg in her new documentary 'Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It'. The 89-year-old actress played the Oscar-winning role of Anita, a fierce girlfriend of Sharks leader Bernardo and companion of his younger sister. However, when the director offered a role in the new adaption, the actress was initially hesitant to accept it.

She confessed to having been in a state of shock after receiving a call from the director himself, whom she admired a lot. After listening to the pitch, the actress dishearteningly turned down the offer stating that her new role would be a 'severe disservice' to the movie as well as a 'distraction'. But the adamant director convinced the veteran actress by assuring her that the character was written by Tony Kushner for her.

Rita Moreno's character in the new West Side Story

The veteran actress plays the role of Valentina in the new movie, who is Doc's widow. In the 1961 movie, Doc was the owner of a candy store where the two rival parties would visit. In the new movie, Moreno plays the extended version of Doc and sings a rendition of Somewhere as seen in the first trailer. The West Side Story cast features young talents such as Maddie Ziegler, Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and Mike Faist.

A look at Rita Moreno movies

Being one of the few artists to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, the legendary actress's career spans over 70 years in Hollywood. From The King and I, Singin' in the Rain and Carnal Knowledge to One Day at a Time, the actress appeared in several movies across various genres. Along with starring in Steven Spielberg's new adaptation, the actress is also the executive producer of the movie.

IMAGE- RITA MORENO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.