Rita Moreno Is ‘disappointed’ In Herself After She Defended Lin-Manuel Miranda

The West Side Story star Rita Moreno issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, saying she was ‘disappointed' in herself for comments she made on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Rita Moreno reveals that she is disappointed in herself for being ‘dismissive’ of the Black Latinx community while defending Lin-Manuel Miranda. The director has recently faced colourism criticism in the film adaptation of his Tony-winning musical, In the Heights.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rita said, "I'm incredibly disappointed with myself. While making a statement in defence of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of Black lives that matter in our Latin community". Moreno added, "It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is a lament for others". The actor continued, "In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward". Moreno concluded her statement, "See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks - RITA".

I’m incredibly disappointed with myself. While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community. It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) June 17, 2021

In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks - RITA — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) June 17, 2021

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for her recent statement. One of the users wrote, “Love you! Thanks for being an evolving role model”. Another user wrote, “It is human to make mistakes it is noble to correct them. Gracias Rita”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Rita Moreno on In The Heights controversy

Following criticism about the film's lack of Afro-Latino representation, Rita Moreno had defended Lin-Manuel Miranda and In the Heights. Moreno was promoting her documentary, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when she brought up the In the Heights controversy. On the show, the 89-year-old actor quickly defended Miranda, calling him "the man who literally brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America." Colbert asked Rita to explain her point of view after she mentioned how proud she is that Miranda is the producer of her upcoming documentary.

In response, Rita said, "Well I’m simply saying, can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone?” Moreno responded. “There’s a lot of people who are Puertorriqueños, who are also from Guatemala, who are dark and who are also fair. We are all colours in Puerto Rico. And this is how it is, and it would be so nice if they hadn’t come up with that and just left it alone, just for now. I mean, they’re really attacking the wrong person".

TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and his film "In The Heights." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021

