Rita Moreno Recalls 'tumultuous' Relationship With Marlon Brando, Calls Him 'a Womanizer'

Rita Moreno has had a flourishing career of more than 70 years in acting in Hollywood. A documentary on the actor and her life named Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It, is set to release on June 18, with a trailer having launched back in April this year. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight recently, the 89-year-old actor revealed that she wanted to be Marlon Brando’s wife, with who she had been in a rather tumultuous relationship.

Rita Moreno on her relationship with Marlon Brando

Rita Moreno spoke about how she ‘had a really, really tumultuous relationship’ with Brando, ‘on and off,’ for around seven years. She called Marlon Brando ‘a womanizer,’ as she recollected how she could not deal with the relationship any longer, which she had wanted to be ‘perfect’ and leading to her becoming his wife. Moreno also spoke of her suicide attempt. She stated that it put an end to her relationship with him, which is what it was meant to do according to her.

Rita Moreno had become pregnant with Marlon Brando’s child and went through a botched abortion, after which she had gotten suicidal. The Popi actor shared how she did not realise at the time, that while trying to end a chapter of her life with Marlon Brando, she would have also ended her own life. Speaking of what helped her amidst such times, Moreno revealed that it was therapy and having the right therapist who suited her best. Emphasising the importance of finding the right one, she added that she believed she was lucky to have found the right therapist for herself. Further, Moreno added that finding someone who is compatible and understands their client well can be tough.

More about Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno and Marlon Brando were a part of The Night Of The Following Day cast, playing the lead roles in the film. Rita Moreno's movies have fetched the actor several prestigious awards over the years. She became the recipient of an Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress for her 1961 film, West Side Story. Moreno has won numerous other ones such as the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and more.

Image: Rita Moreno Instagram

