Rita Moreno Talks About Her 'Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It' Documentary

Rita Moreno's documentary Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It had premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January. The documentary also premiered recently at the Tribeca Festival 2021. Here's what the actor had to say about her own documentary.

Rita Moreno in her documentary Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

According to Variety, the renowned EGOT winner spoke frankly about the filming to an audience at the Tribeca Festival 2021 premiere of her new uncensored documentary. She stated that she made a promise to herself to be completely honest. That was essential to her. During a two-minute ovation at one of the world's first in-person film festivals in nearly a year, Moreno received enormous cheers.

In the evening at the Hudson River Theatre at Pier 76, the organizers took the stage for an honest panel discussion. The current biggest accomplishment on Moreno's trophy mantle is a highly personal documentary about her illustrious life. She told the news portal that the documentary was like a dream to her. While the film showcases Moreno's dedication on her way to success, it also emphasises the devastating challenges and practically impossible obstacles she struggled to break down as she paved the road for equality in Hollywood.

The legendary actor joined Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, director Mariem Pérez Riera, producer Brent Miller, co-producer Ilia Velez, and executive producer Michael Kantor in celebrating the Big Apple's return. Moreno stated that she cannot be that demanding. However, the more people who watch it, the more motivated they will be because they get to see her. She also mentioned that these are the issues she faced in her life and others might face those too.

A look at Rita Moreno's movies

Rita Moreno's movies like Carnal Knowledge, The Four Seasons, Singin' in the Rain, Slums of Beverly Hills and many more have garnered her immense popularity. The actor will be seen playing a role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story which is said to release in December 2021. The West Side Story cast will feature Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James.

Image: Rita Moreno's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.