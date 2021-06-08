Rita Moreno Talks About 'West Side Story' And Why She Almost Turned Down The Iconic Role

One Day at a Time actress Rita Moreno opened up about her iconic role in West Side Story and the reason behind her serious contemplation of dropping the role. The legendary actress is one of the few artists to receive four major awards namely Emmy, Grammy, an Oscar, and Tony, in her career spanning over 70 years. Rita Moreno in West Side Story was not only a turning point in her career but also a cultural impact for all the Puerta Rico artists.

Rita Moreno in West Side Story

While talking to WVTF, the 89-year-old actress talked about the significance of her role in the movie and why it was such an important task for her to portray the role appropriately. The actress revealed to the radio news that she did not have a Latino model growing and getting the opportunity to play Anita in West Side Story in 1961 was a huge breakthrough for the actress. Talking about her role, the actress firmly stated that Anita was the only Hispanic role she portrayed in a 'dignified and positive way'.

Rita Moreno on taking up the role of Anita

The role went on to become an inspiration for many young Hispanic artists in the industry. While recounting the process of taking the offer, the veteran actress revealed that she discovered a disturbing verse from the song in the movie 'America' that went 'Puerto Rico. You ugly island, island of tropic diseases'. The actress recalled thinking that she did not want to sing that as it would upset her people in Puerto Rico.

This led Rita to seriously consider turning down the role. However, Stephen Sondheim changed the lyrics of the verse at the request of one of the producers. The new lyrics that went 'Puerto Rico, my heart's devotion, let it sink back in the ocean' made the actress not to turn down the role, and then she became the first-ever Latina actor to win the Oscars for West Side Story.

More on Rita Moreno movies and TV shows

The actress then went on to appear in several movies and shows throughout her career spanning over 70 years. The 89-year-old actress starred in movies such as Carnal Knowledge, I Like It Like That, Slums of Beverly Hills, and The Four Seasons. Her recent works include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Happily Divorced, and One Day at a Time. The actress is now all set to appear in the 2021 adaptation of West Side Story, produced by Steven Spielberg.

