Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red-carpet Debut As Couple At 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere

Singer Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi have been seeing each other since early 2021. The couple recently made their official red-carpet debut as a couple on the premiere of DC's movie The Suicide Squad. Taika Waititi plays the role of Starro in the movie.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make their red-carpet debut

The 30-year-old singer walked hand in hand with the actor-director, 45, who plays the role of Starro in the film, as they made their romance official to the world. Rita Ora was seen wearing a white structured dress with an open back with a pair of silver stilettos, meanwhile, Waititi kept it simple as he wore a grey suit.

More on Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's relationship

The couple first sparked dating rumours when the singer shared a photo of her rumoured beau on her Instagram. Rita shared a series of photos and one of them was her picture embracing her boyfriend Taika Waititi. The duo was seen wearing matching Gucci jackets in the pic. While sharing the picture, the songstress wrote, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love".As per reports by The Sun, a source told the outlet that the couple has been seeing each other and going out for a while now and is often enjoying dates all around the city. The source further said that the couple has been dating since early March but kept things low and under the radar.

On the work front, Rita Ora is currently shooting for the 10th season of the singing reality show The Voice Australia as one of the judges on the show. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi is all set to direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which is a direct sequel to the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok. He will also direct a feature film adaptation of the documentary movie Next Goal Wins. He is also set to direct a live-action film adaptation of the 1988 Japanese animated post-apocalyptic cyberpunk action film Akira.

Taika Waititi's most recent release was Save Ralph, a stop motion mockumentary animated short film. The plot follows an interview with Ralph, voiced by Waititi, a rabbit who details his life as he is used for animal testing and the damages it has caused to his body. The 4-minute short film was released by Humane Society International and received critical acclaim.

Image: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.