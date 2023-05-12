Rita Ora Defends Her Bold Style, Calls Out 'misogynistic' Critics

Rita Ora, known for her daring fashion choices, has spoken out against the criticism she often faces for her unique sense of style. In an interview with Glamour UK, the singer addressed the double standards imposed on women in the entertainment industry when it comes to their attire and behavior. She defended her fashion choices, and advocated for equality and freedom of expression.

"I've had it my whole career: having people judge what I wear, saying, 'Is she too naked?' or 'Can she say things like that?' I find it extremely misogynistic," Ora expressed, shedding light on the unfair treatment she has received over the years. Despite the criticism, she remained fearless and unapologetic in both her fashion choices and attitude. Referring to a particular influential figure who inspired her, Rita remarked, “She knew not everyone was going to agree with her. And she just did it anyway. I'm thanking her for that, because that's given me the ability to be more outrageous, a bit more outlandish with things: how I dress, things I might say. I'm not perfect, but I think that's what keeps my fans entertained the most."

Rita Ora's Met Gala 2023 look

Recently, Rita made headlines as she graced the Met Gala 2023 in a jaw-dropping ensemble. The pop star donned a sheer corseted black gown, skillfully crafted by designer Prabal Gurung. The outfit, adorned with intricate floral lace applique and strategically placed chiffon, was accentuated by a dramatic train, captivating the attention of onlookers.

To complete her avant-garde look, she accessorised it with Buccellati jewelry, including a striking gold cuff, a delicate pearl bracelet, and eye-catching cocktail earrings. Notably, long diamond extensions gracefully hung from her perfectly manicured nails, adding a touch of glamor to the overall ensemble. She was praised for her fashion choices.

Rita was accompanied by her husband, director Taika Waititi, as they attended the prestigious Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The star-studded event brought together renowned personalities from various fields, celebrating fashion and artistic expression.