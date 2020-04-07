Rita Wilson Performs National Anthem For NASCAR After COVID-19 Recovery

Rita Wilson was diagnosed positive for coronavirus along with her husband Tom Hanks a few weeks ago. However, the singer is now all better and back on her feet once again. She recently even performed virtually for an event.

Rita Wilson delivers virtual performance after COVID-19 treatment

Rita Wilson has made a glorious comeback after her fight with COVID-19. She recently even took part and performed the National Anthem for the NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race. Rita Wilson donned a simple red blouse and jacket while her son, Truman Hanks filmed the entire performance.

The event was the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. However, this time around, the organisers held the event in a virtual space due to the ongoing coronavirus scare. The event was attended by drivers of NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. All the major NASCAR stars have been asked to stay indoors and hence, this event served as an alternative to bring them all together.

Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks took to social media on March 12, 2020, to reveal that they had been tested positive for the coronavirus. They revealed that they might have contracted the same during the filming of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The shooting for the same was taking place in Australia at the time. They stayed in Australia for two weeks until they were allowed to return home.

Rita Wilson’s husband took to social media last week to share the update with his fans. He shared that the symptoms have been subsided to an extent. Rita Wilson and her husband are now quarantining in their Los Angeles home.

