Rita Wilson Reveals Why She And Tom Hanks Haven't Received The COVID-19 Vaccine Yet

Actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first few celebrities that were diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. Millions have already received the vaccine, and there are still billions waiting for their turn. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are still not eligible to get vaccinated in the state of California where they live. The couple is still waiting for their turn because of age restrictions.

Rita Wilson reveals why she and Tom Hanks are still waiting to get COVID-19 vaccine

According to a report by Yahoo News, Rita Wilson in an interview revealed that she and Tom Hanks, haven't received the vaccine yet. The actor jokingly said that she is hearing it for the first time that she is not old enough. Wilson and Tom Hanks are 64 years old and have missed the cut-off by a year. However, as of April 5, 2021, the celebrity couple can now enroll themselves for the vaccine as the age requirement is finally reduced to 50. By mid-April, anyone of age 16 and above will be able to get the vaccine.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus in Australia in March 2020. Rita also talked about how she felt when she first got to know about having antibodies for the Coronavirus. She said that when she first got to know about it, she felt extraordinary as it was a relief to know that she has some protection. She added that she was delighted to see everyone hug each other, especially her parents and grandparents. She added that it felt like a gift after knowing about the antibodies.

Rita Wilson shared an informative post on March 7, where she revealed the first symptoms of COVID-19. Rita Wilson recalled her days about how she was hospitalized just days after her performance and how grateful they are that they recovered soon enough. In the end, she said that she shares the sorrow of each person who lost his/her loved ones in the pandemic and she is hopeful for the future as so many people are getting the vaccine.

Source: Rita Wilson's Instagram