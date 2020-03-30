Rita Wilson Shares Old Memories Of March 29, Pens Note Celebrating 'beauty Of This Life'

Hollywood veteran actor Rita Wilson shared a celebratory update through her Instagram account earlier on Monday after she returned home from Australia where she had been diagnosed positive for Coronavirus along with her husband actor Tom Hanks. The Sleepless In Seattle actor shared her old memories of the date, March 29, and revealed that she felt blessed this year for having recovered from the COVID-19 infection for which she was quarantined for more than two weeks in Australia.

Wilson shared a series of throwback pictures and captioned her post, "This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now."

Tom Hanks shares health update as he returns home

According to reports, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have returned to their Los Angeles home after spending two weeks in Australia. The couple was diagnosed earlier this month with coronavirus and were hospitalised. After spending some time in the hospital, the couple were moved to a safe house in Australia. Here, they were seen spending some quiet time in self-isolation.

