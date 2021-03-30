'Riverdale' Actor Camila Mendes Breaks Up With Beau Grayson Vaughan

The reports have been doing the rounds that Riverdale fame Camila Mendes has broken up with beau Grayson Vaughan for good, after dating for almost a year. Reportedly, the photographer and the actor called it quits about a month ago. However, the two continue to remain friends.

As per E! News, a source close to the celeb said that there wasn’t any drama at all. Although, the two continue to be friends, "their relationship just ran its course". The source further added that Camila has been shooting in Canada with travel restrictions being imposed, owing to the ongoing pandemic. The pandemic didn’t make it easy for the two to see each other, reveal the source. Camila has ever since taken down all the pictures of the two on Instagram. The Riverdale star isn’t following Grayson Vaughan on the photo-sharing application currently but the latter still follows her.

It was back in the month of September 2020, when Camila made her relationship with Vaughan Insta-official by sharing a PDA picture of the two. She captioned the photo as “That long distance kind of love”. In the photo, Vaughan and Camila were seen standing in front of a private plane. Grayson leans in and kisses his ladylove as they bid adieu to each other. Reportedly, the picture was taken at the time when the actor headed back to Canada to shoot the brand new episodes of her teen drama series, Riverdale.

Both Camila and Grayson have so far stayed silent on the development. Neither the duo has confirmed nor denied the reports. Fans of the star now wait for the actor to release an official statement about the split as the reason behind the breakup is still in question. No one knows what circumstances led the two to call it quits for each other.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Camila Mendes was last seen in the Netflix film, Dangerous Lies. Helmed by Michael Scott, the American thriller film was released back in April 2020. Apart from Camila, the film also stars Jessie T Usher, Sasha Alexandra and Jamie Chung in pivotal roles. Currently, her popular show Riverdale has been renewed for another season and the actor is gearing up to portray Venronice Lodge once again.

(Promo Image Source: Camila Mendes Instagram)