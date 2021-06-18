'Riverdale' Cast Wishes KJ Apa On His Birthday; Shares Unseen Crazy Photos Of The Actor

On the occasion of KJ Apa’s birthday, the popular actor was showered with numerous birthday wishes from his Riverdale cast as several other actors from the show took to their social media handles and dropped in KJ Apa’s unseen photos and wished him a happy birthday. Some of the Riverdale cast members who sent wishes on KJ Apa’s birthday include Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Drew Ra Tanner and many more.

KJ Apa’s birthday sees heartfelt wishes from the Riverdale cast

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram handle recently and added this cute photo of KJ Apa in her Instagram stories in which he can be seen sporting a cool brown jacket present in a lush green environment. Lili added a note next to the photo wishing him a happy birthday and referring to him as the ‘truest daddy of them all’.



Camila Mendes, who essays the role of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, added two of KJ Apa’s photos in which he was seen depicting some of his funny expressions. She first addressed the actor as the ‘birthday boy’ and stated how much she loved him. She also added a cake symbol next to it in her Instagram stories.



Another popular Riverdale cast member, Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram handle and dropped in a threatening note to all his fans while adding a throwback photo of KJ Apa. He asked all his fans to wish him on his birthday or he would hurt them all.

Drew Ray Tanner’s Instagram post for KJ Apa revealed some of his candid moments showcased in his photos. One of the fans reshared all the IG stories of Drew Ray Tanner where he added notes of the things that KJ Apa taught him in life one of which included how he taught him not to be afraid to look at things from a different point of view. He also stated that he taught him to live life with utmost integrity despite the odds were against us. He further revealed that he taught him to always smile and clean up after oneself.

Marisol Nichols, popularly known as Hermione Lodge, added this photo on KJ Apa’s birthday in which he was seen sleeping on a chair on the sets of the show. She further revealed that this photo was a throwback moment from the first season on Riverdale.

Madelaine Petsch took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo of herself enjoying with KJ Apa. In the photo, Madelaine can be seen sporting a black hoodie while Kj Apa was seen bare-chested with his eyes closed due to sunshine pouring all over him. She wished him a happy birthday and referred to him as a ‘weirdo’.



Actor Casey Cott added this photo to his Instagram stories and wished the actor on his birthday. In the photo, KJ Apa can be seen capturing their selfie together providing all their fans with a glimpse of the set of the show.



Even Charles Melton added a funny candid photo of KJ Apa for all his fans and wished him a happy birthday. In the photo, he can be seen sitting in a car with a mouthful of doughnut.

