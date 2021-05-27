Riverdale Fame KJ Apa To Star In Military Academy Drama ‘West Pointer' By Rod Lurie

KJ Apa has caught many eyes with his performance as Archie Andrews in The CW's teen drama series Riverdale. He became a trained militant for the US Army in the latest season. But it looks like he now has to go back to the base camp for his upcoming feature project.

KJ Apa to star in 'West Pointer' for Lionsgate

Deadline has recently reported that KJ Apa has been attached to a forthcoming military academy drama movie titled West Pointer. It takes place against the setting of the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point. The actor will play an arrogant cadet who graduated top of his class in high school. However, he should now learn to manage and compete at a storied place where every student was also the best in class. More actors will join the West Pointer cast as it moves forward.

The movie is written and directed by Rod Lurie. Erin Westerman, President of Production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, put together the deal to get Apa. Lurie pens down the script from his own personal experience. He is a 1984 graduate of West Point and went on to serve as a Combat Arms officer in the U.S. Army for four years. The makers will seek permission to shoot at the real campus. The filmmaker will also bankroll the project with his longtime producing partner Marc Frydman, along with Mike Weber, and Matt Luber. KJ Apa will serve as an executive producer.

Talking about the film, Rob Lurie said that ever since he was a cadet he daydreamed about one day making a movie set at West Point, which he believes to be the "greatest college" in the world. He stated that the history they teach there was made by the men and women they taught. The director mentioned that a motion picture has not been shot at the Academy since the 1950s. It would be the "honor of a lifetime" for him to be granted that permission. Lurie wants the world to learn what he knows about his alma mater.

Lionsgate’s Erin Westerman asserted that they are huge fans of KJ Apa's talent and had a great experience working with him and his team on I Still Believe. He noted that this project is a "perfect fit" for him as a star, and they are thrilled to be developing it with Rod Lurie, who envisions a film that captures what happens in a class of the "world’s most elite" military academy, where The US' best and brightest young people are supposed to be molded into tomorrow’s leaders. West Pointer release date has been finalized yet.

IMAGE: THECWRIVERDALE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.