'Riverdale' Season 4 Blooper Reel Sees Betty, Archie & Cast Have A Big Laugh, WATCH

Riverdale is not truly a happy-go-lucky place. With its first four seasons, the wicked little town is home to serial killers, cults, gangs and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). However, a blooper reel highlights the lighter side of the making of The CW series. Watch the reel below.

Riverdale season 5 blooper reel

While it's not always romance and laughs in Riverdale 5B, but it is now clear that the cast members of the show often has a good time filming the series. In the Season 4 blooper reel, the actors can be seen spending a lot of time having fun while portraying their characters in front of the camera. The clip features all the core cast members and their lighter moments by playfully harassing each other over mistakes.

Based on the characters of Archie Comics, Riverdale is a teen drama featuring a complex combination of murder mystery, and deep dives into everyone's secrets and darker natures. Bankrolled by Warner Bros, the series was adapted for The CW by Archie Comics' chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The hit series features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the series narrator.

The plot of the series follows Archie Andrew's life in Riverdale. It explores the darkness hidden behind its seemingly perfect image. The show was first aired in January 2017 and received positive reviews. Its fourth season premiered in October 2019. In January 2020, The CW renewed the series for its fifth season. In February 2021, its sixth season was renewed and will be premiered on November 16, 2021. The shows' diehard fans are eagerly waiting for the new season.

Riverdale 5B ended with Jughead going back to New York City to confront his demons after a sobering stay in a homeless encampment. Archie and Veronica agreed not to rekindle things as she is still married to Chad, Betty and Tabitha were seen bonding well by tripping together after Jughead’s ex Jessica dosed them with psychedelic maple mushrooms. Cheryl found religion and had a vision of her dead brother Jason after her mom Penelope started a new church at Thorn Hill.

