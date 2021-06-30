Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Throwback Snap; Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Camila Mendes just celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, with wishes and love pouring in on her from all sides. The Riverdale actor took to her Instagram, later in the day and thanked everyone for the ‘bday love’. Take a look at the picture as you read further and find out more.

Camila turned 27, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and the actor was showered with tonnes of love and the best of wishes, from people around her as well as fans. The actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared a childhood picture of her from the beach. She was all smiling while playing with her beach toys.

Camila shared pictures and videos throughout the day, as she rang in her birthday with a bunch of friends; all cheering for her and having a great time. The actor also received birthday wishes from her Riverdale co-stars on Instagram stories. In her caption to the throwback picture, Camila wrote, “thanks for all the bday love, my heart is so full that I might actually be crying rn. and that’s on cancer season!”.

The post has received over 1.7 million likes since it was shared on the platform. The comments are also filled with some warm messages by Camila’s friends and fans including Lili Reinhart, who wrote, “A real cutie patootie ❤️ happy birthday, my bean”. Take a look at some of the comments under the post, here.

Recent updates about Riverdale

The show’s recent and fifth season premiered on January 20, 2021, and the season finale is yet to be streamed on Netflix. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of Riverdale recently took to his Instagram feed and shared with fans that filming for season five has wrapped up in Canada. He also posted a picture with the cast members and informed them that the show will be getting a sixth season. The cast includes Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch and Luke Perry, apart from Mendes and is inspired by the Archies comics.

Image: Camila Mendes/Instagram

