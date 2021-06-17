Riverdale: When Cole Sprouse Almost Played The Part Of Archie Andrews In The Hit CW Series

Before Cole Sprouse accepted and went on to subsequently become a part of the Riverdale cast as Jughead Jones, he had almost been shortlisted for the part of Archie Andrews, which went to KJ Apa. But, Cole Sprouse, as per a report on Variety that shared the news first back in 2019, asked if he could read for the part of Jughead Jones, the archetypical angry young man of the series and a representation of how the outsiders are treated in the town of Riverdale. That part eventually went to the F.R.I.E.N.D.S alumnus and his part on the show was even broadened, as per the Variety article. Read on to know more.

When Cole Sprouse almost played Archie Andrews on Riverdale:

As per the aforementioned piece, Sprouse took on the part of Jughead Jones because that was more of his style. The piece in question reads that Cole read the part like Ron Sterling, narrator and the creator of The Twilight Zone. Further along, as per the article, when the showrunner of the series, namely Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa saw Cole Sprouse reading for the part, he thought that an actor was doing a Harold Pinter play. Post the same, Sprouse, who had taken a break from acting, was added to the list of Riverdale cast members

Riverdale sees KJ Apa bring the beloved comic book character of Archie Andrews to life while Cole Sprouse (F.R.I.E.N.D.S and The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody) can be seen as Jughead Jones in the supernatural thriller and drama series. Riverdale's characters are some of the most popular pop culture figures of today's day and age, courtesy of the kind of following that the CW show has. Since its beginning, the show, in addition to a live-action version of some of the most beloved comic book characters, has given a set of antagonists that have been deemed to be as layered and as calculative as the protagonists. It has been observed that the themes which have been explored in the hit CW show go far beyond the ones present in the source material. Additionally, the show has been credited for embracing a formidable degree of high strangeness, as it involves supernatural and extraterrestrial beings.

