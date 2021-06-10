Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Back Together: Reports

The reports have been doing the rounds that Riverdale fame Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are on again as a couple, less than two years after they split. A source told E! News that the Riverdale co-stars, who broke up in the fall of 2019, are dating once again. It also added that the break was nice for them and they reconnected on the set of Riverdale.

According to the source, being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together frequently reminded them that they still have a strong connection and chemistry. According to the source, they care deeply about each other and have formed a bond as a result of spending so many hours each day filming together.

The source also revealed they aren't in a hurry to get serious because things are going well and they aren't putting too much strain on the relationship. The Riverdale cast reunited in Canada in the fall to resume filming following the pandemic. Camila was dating Grayson Vaughan at the time.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton spotted together

Recently, after being seen out with friends in Los Angeles on Friday night, the couple sparked rumours that they had reconciled. They were spotted with Cole Sprouse, his twin Dylan Sprouse, and model Stella Maxwell. The duo can be seen staying close to each other in the photos and even donned matching outfits. During a late-night gathering at La Poubelle Bistro in Los Angeles, they were seen surrounded by their friends.

Camila donned a black top and a set of high-waist ripped jeans along with a baggy canary yellow cropped blazer. The actress opted for a middle parting hairdo and carried a black handbag along with her. Charles, on the other hand, opted for a printed yellow long-sleeve t-shirt and a khaki pant. He completed the look with a pair of sandals and wore a grey baseball cap. Take a look at the pictures below.

On the professional front, Camila Mendes was last seen in Netflix's much-acclaimed film Dangerous Lies. The American thriller film, directed by Michael Scott, was released in April 2020. In addition to Camila, the film also stars Sasha Alexandra, Jessie T Usher, and Jamie Chung in crucial roles. Currently, her popular show Riverdale has been renewed for another season, and the actor is preparing to reprise his role as Veronica Lodge.

Image: Camila Mendes Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.