Riverdale's Casey Cott And Nichola Basara Marry In Presence Of Show's Cast; See Pics

Riverdale actor Casey Cott tied the knot with fiance Nichola Basara on Saturday. Cott shared the news on his Instagram story with a monochrome picture of him kissing his wife. Soon after being posted, the video went viral in which the couple could be seen their wedding costumes. Riverdale cast was also spotted at the wedding.

Casey Cott ties knot with long time beau Nichola Basara

In a video that went viral on Twitter, Basara wore a white sleeveless ballgown and Cott opted for a classic tuxedo. The couple got married on Saturday at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada. Many stars from the web series Riverdale were also spotted in the event. Drew Ray Tanner posted a video of Cott sitting at the reception, that also featured a video of Basara and Cott walking to the venue. During the wedding, Lili Reinhart also clicked a selfie with Vanessa Morgan. While Lili chose to wear a yellow yet shiny knee-length dress, Camila Mendes wore a flowery yet glittery ankle-length gown with a detailed neckline.

Many celebrities shared glimpse Casey Cott's wedding

Camila Mendes shared a video of the couple walking to their wedding venue, captioning it, "Congrats to the cutest couple on Earth." Sharing a similar video from the wedding, Vanessa Morgan wrote, "Congrats @caseycott & @nicholabasara". Lili Reinhart also posted a TikTok video of Cott, where he says, "Find my wife." The video then cuts to a clip from the wedding day where he said that he found his wife.

Nichola Basara and Casey Cott got engaged in December 2020

Nichola Basara is a studio manager and head trainer at F45 training. Not only this, but Basara has also worked as a fitness and yoga instructor and a personal trainer at Equinox. However, it has not been disclosed how Casey Cott met Nichola Basara the very first time but tied the knot after a year of Cott proposing to Basara. Cott and Basara got engaged in December 2020 and the Riverdale actor shared his Instagram story, captioning with three diamond ring emojis. Many stars comments on the picture with Mendes writing, "So happy for you two." Petch wrote, "I'm so happy about this." Morgan also commented, "So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two. Kelly Ripa wrote, "At last some good news."



(Image: Instagram/@caseycott)